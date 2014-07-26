FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia, Turkey raise gold holdings for 3rd straight month -IMF data
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 26, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia, Turkey raise gold holdings for 3rd straight month -IMF data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from IMF data in paragraphs 2-6)

July 25 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey lifted their gold holdings in June as both countries increased their bullion reserves for a third consecutive month, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.

A drop in the price of gold to a four-month low under $1,250 an ounce in early June prompted some central banks to boost their positions in the precious metal which is used to hedge against currency and credit risks.

Russia, the world’s fifth-largest bullion holder after the United States, Germany, Italy and France, increased its gold holdings by 16.8 tonnes to 1,094.8 tonnes in June, the IMF’s International Financial Statistics report showed.

Turkey, the world’s 12th-largest nation in terms of gold ownership, raised its precious metal by 9.9 tonnes to 512.9 tonnes for the month. It counts gold held on deposit with it by commercial banks as part of the central bank’s bullion holdings.

Gold rose to about $1,310 an ounce on Friday. However, it remained near the previous session’s drop to a one-month low.

Encouraging U.S. economic indicators continued to pressure the metal’s safe-haven appeal driven by heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. (Reporting by Frank Tang in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.