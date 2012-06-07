FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh central bank says to boost gold holdings
June 7, 2012

Kazakh central bank says to boost gold holdings

ASTANA, June 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank plans to increase the share of gold in its gold and foreign currency reserves to 15 percent from about 12 percent, the bank’s deputy head said on Thursday, without giving a time frame for the proposed increase.

Bisengali Tadzhiyakov, deputy chairman of the central bank, told parliament that the bank had signed contracts to buy 22 tonnes of gold for its reserves from the domestic market.

The central bank currently purchases all of the gold produced in Kazakhstan. Its net gold and foreign currency reserves totalled $33.8 billion at the end of May, 17 percent more than at the end of last year. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)

