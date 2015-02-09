Standard Chartered appointed LBMA market maker

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has been appointed the 14th market-making member of the London Bullion Market Association, effective from Feb. 9, the LBMA said on Monday.

Market-making members are obliged to offer two-way quotations in gold and silver to the other market makers throughout the London business day, providing market liquidity.

Total LBMA membership now stands at 145, the association said, including 14 market making members. These include Barclays Bank, HSBC and UBS. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jason Neely)