TABLE-Daily gold transfers decline in June - LBMA
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Daily gold transfers decline in June - LBMA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Gold transferred between
accounts held by bullion clearers dipped to an average volume of
17.9 million ounces a day last month, down 5.5 percent from
May's figure, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said
on Thursday.
    The clearing statistics measure how much gold and silver are
transferred on a net basis between accounts held by bullion
clearers, and the figures are released monthly by the LBMA.
    Bullion transfers were down by nearly 40 percent
year-on-year. A 12-year high of 29.0 million ounces was recorded
in June 2013, when gold prices fell by 11 percent.
    In June, the value of gold traded dipped by 6.1 percent to
$22.9 billion, the LBMA said. Gold prices eased 0.7
percent last month to an average $1,279.10 an ounce, the LBMA
said.
    In silver, the volume of ounces transferred increased
by 19.4 percent to 163.4 million ounces.
    
 GOLD                     June-14    May-14   June-13
 Oz transferred (mln)        17.9        19        29
 Value ($ bln)               22.9      24.4      38.9
 No of transfers            4,049     4,744     4,624
                                                     
                                                     
 SILVER                   June-14    May-14    May-13
 Oz transferred (mln)       163.4     136.9     153.3
 Value ($ bln)               3.23      2.65      3.24
 No of transfers              843       898       900
 

 (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
