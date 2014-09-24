FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Daily gold transfers edge up in August - LBMA
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Daily gold transfers edge up in August - LBMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers climbed slightly to an average volume of 18 million ounces a day in August, up 0.4 percent from July’s figure, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Tuesday.

The clearing statistics measure how much gold and silver are transferred on a net basis between accounts held by bullion clearers, and the figures are released monthly by the LBMA.

On a year-on-year basis, bullion transfers were down by nearly 20 percent. A 12-year high of 29 million ounces was recorded in June 2013, when gold prices fell by 11 percent.

In June, the value of gold traded dipped by 0.8 percent to $23.3 billion, the LBMA said. Gold prices dropped 1.1 percent last month to an average $1,295.99 an ounce, the LBMA said.

In silver, the volume of ounces transferred edged down by 0.6 percent, to 121 million ounces. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.