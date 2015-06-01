Aureus Mining pours first gold at New Liberty project in Liberia

YAOUNDE, June 1 (Reuters) - Toronto and AIM-listed Aureus Mining has poured the first gold at its New Liberty project in northwestern Liberia, the company said on Monday.

The mine, around 100 km (62 miles) northwest of the capital Monrovia, is expected to have an eight-year mine life and annual production of 119,000 ounces for the first six years of production, according to a feasibility study.

Following a phased ramp up of its plant feed, the company said in a statement the mine should reach full production in the third quarter of this year at which point it will be processing 95,000 tonnes of ore per month.

Africa-focused Aureus Mining has permits for three properties in Liberia and a fourth in Cameroon.

Liberia’s economy, including its nascent mining sector, were hit hard during a year-long Ebola epidemic that has killed over 11,000 people across West Africa. The World Health Organization declared the country free of the disease last month after a 42-day period without a new case of infection. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by James Macharia)