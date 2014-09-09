Gold production at Robex's Mali mine to start by year-end

BAMAKO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s Robex Resources expects to pour the first bar of gold from its Nampala mine in southern Mali by the end of this year, the company’s country manager said on Tuesday.

Toronto- and Frankfurt-listed Robex has completed construction of the mine, located around 300 km (195 miles) south of Bamako, and is currently in the trials phase, Abdel Kader Maïga told Reuters in an interview.

“Without giving a precise date, I can say that production will begin before the end of the year,” he said. “The reserves are estimated at 400,000 ounces.”

Robex holds eight exploration permits, all located in Mali.

Gold production in Mali, Africa’s third-biggest gold producer after South Africa and Ghana, hit 67.4 tonnes in 2013 due to a growth in artisanal mining.

Nine companies including Randgold Resources, Anglogold Ashanti and Resolute Mining have operations in the country which has estimated reserves of about 609 tonnes.