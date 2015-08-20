Deutsche Bank to resign as London bullion clearer - sources

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is to sever its last link with commodity trading by resigning as a clearing member of the London gold and silver over-the-counter business, two industry sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The move leaves five banks - Barclays, HSBC , Bank of Nova Scotia, JP Morgan and UBS - to settle daily bullion transactions between dealers, amounting to more than $5 trillion worth of metal each year.

“Deutsche Bank is resigning as a shareholding member of the London Precious Metals Clearing (LPMCL) company,” one of the sources said.

Deutsche declined to comment.

The German bank was a founding member of the LPMCL, which was set up in 2001 to develop an electronic matching system to replace trading by phone or fax.