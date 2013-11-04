China 2013 gold output seen at 430 tonnes -China Gold Group

TIANJIN, China, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s gold output is expected to rise to 430 tonnes this year and consumption to top 1,000 tonnes, an official at the country’s top gold producer said on Monday.

Du Haiqing, vice general manager at China Gold Group Corp, made the comments to an industry conference.

China’s gold production rose for a sixth consecutive year to hit a record 403 tonnes in 2012, keeping its ranking as the world’s largest bullion producer. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)