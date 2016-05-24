FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia, China add more gold reserves; Venezuela sells more
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Russia, China add more gold reserves; Venezuela sells more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - China and Russia, two of the largest holders of bullion, and Kazakhstan bolstered their gold reserves last month, while Venezuela sold off more of its bullion earlier this year, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.

Extending a prolonged buying spree, Russia added 16.2 tonnes to its reserves, China increased its holdings by 10.9 tonnes and Kazakhstan raised its tonnage by 3.2 tonnes. Turkey added 2.6 tonnes.

Belarus cut its holdings by 2.6 tonnes.

Venezuela sold 34.2 tonnes in February and another 8.5 tonnes in March. There was no data for the country for April.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.