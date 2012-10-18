UPDATE 1-Russia's Polyus 'on track' to meet gold target

* Nine-month gold output up 9 pct

* On track to produce 1.6 mln ounces in 2012

* Nine-month sales up 16 pct

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest gold miner, Polyus Gold, is on track to meet its full-year output target despite a drop in production at its Olimpiada mine due to disruptions to the power supply, the London-listed company said on Thursday.

“With the stability of electricity supply to Olimpiada now restored, we reconfirm our full-year production guidance and look forward to the operational improvements being translated into an even stronger financial position,” Chief Executive German Pikhoya said in a trading statement.

The company is on track to produce 1.6 million ounces of gold in 2012 including 100,000 ounces from Kazakhstan. In 2011 it produced 1.5 million ounces including output from its Kazakhstan interests, which are up for sale.

Polyus, controlled by Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, said its production in the third quarter fell 3 percent, year-on-year, to 479,400 ounces, and was supported by rising output at Blagodatnoye and Titimukhta mines.

The company’s nine-month production rose 9 percent to 1.2 million troy ounces of gold, while its sales rose 16 percent, to $2 billion.

Prokhorov’s Onexim group was in talks with two potential buyers to sell its near-$4 billion 38 percent stake in Polyus, the company said in September.

Mindful that a full takeover offer might be required if any single party were to acquire more than 30 percent of the company, Polyus said on Thursday it was still in the offer period and “at this stage, there can be no certainty that these discussions will result in an offer for the company”.