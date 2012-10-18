FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Polyus Gold 9-month sales up 16 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Polyus Gold 9-month sales up 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Thursday its sales rose 16 percent, year-on-year, to $2 billion during the first nine months of the year due to increasing gold output.

Polyus, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, said its 9-month production rose 9 percent to 1.2 million troy ounces of gold due to rising output at Olimpiada, Blagodatnoye and Kuranakh mines.

It also added that it has been on track to produce 1.6 million ounces of gold in 2012 or 1.5 million ounces excluding Kazakhstan assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.