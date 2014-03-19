FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UBS precious metals trader Flotron on leave from bank-sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 19, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UBS precious metals trader Flotron on leave from bank-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Flotron on leave from bank, not that he is no longer with it)

LONDON/ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Andre Flotron, a veteran precious metals trader at Switzerland’s UBS, has been on leave from the bank since January, two sources in the gold market said on Wednesday.

Flotron had been trading precious metals with the bank since 1999. He was most recently based in Zurich, but had formerly worked for the bank in Stamford, Connecticut.

A spokesman for UBS said the bank had no comment to make on the matter. Flotron could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sources gave no reason for Flotron’s departure. It was not clear whether his departure was final or whether he would return.

The bank said last week that it had widened out an internal probe of its foreign exchange operations to include precious metals trading, but another source with knowledge of the matter said his departure in January was not linked to the probe. (Reporting by Jan Harvey and Katharina Bart; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.