June 4 (Reuters) - Goldbach Group AG : * Says withdraws from Russia * Says decided to sell Goldbach Interactive Russia to a Russian internet

company * Says sale due to difficult market environment in Russia and the

unsatisfactory growth in business * Says parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price * Says no significant impact on business results in 2014 is expected as a

result of the market exit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage