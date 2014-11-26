FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

TRLPC-Investindustrial's Goldcar buy backed with 450 mln euro loan

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - European investment group Investindustrial’s acquisition of a majority stake in Southern European car rental company Goldcar will be backed with a 450 million euro (562.68 million US dollar) loan financing, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are leading the loan financing which will be shown to investors at a bank meeting on Dec. 1 and sold in a syndication process, the banking sources said.

Investindustrial announced on November 17 it was acquiring an 80 percent stake in Goldcar. The remaining 20 percent of the shares will be held by the founders and sellers. The acquisition will be backed with an equity cushion of around 55 percent, the banking sources said.

The covenant-lite loan financing will be approximately 3 times leveraged and consists of a 50 million euro term loan A; a 275 million euro term loan B; and a 125 million euro revolving credit facility. Pricing will emerge at the bank meeting.

Goldcar is a holiday car rental company in Southern Europe, including with Spain, Italy, Portugal and Malta. It is expecting sales of approximately 225 million euros in 2014 and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of more than 100 million euros.

Investindustrial declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7997 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

