Goldcorp agrees to improve labor conditions at Argentina mine: union

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Workers who briefly halted operations earlier this month at Goldcorp Inc’s Cerro Negro mine in Argentina over working conditions have accepted a timetable for the miner to address their grievances, a union official said on Tuesday.

The workers downed tools for five days from Sept. 30 and only resumed normal operations after the labor secretariat ordered a mandatory 15-day conciliation period which ended on Tuesday.

The labor secretariat in Santa Cruz province set out 73 separate measures that Goldcorp had to undertake, said Javier Castro, secretary general for the Santa Cruz branch of the Asociacion Obrera Minera Argentina.

Castro said the measures ranged from replacing missing fire extinguishers to “structural improvements.” The union had previously complained the mine lacked adequate emergency exits.

“We will wait for them to complete these steps and won’t be taking any further action. We will respect the timetable set out by the ministry,” Castro said.

Goldcorp did not respond to a request for comment and details of the agreed timetable were not immediately available.

Cerro Negro is expected to produce between 425,000 and 475,000 ounces of gold this year, making it one of Goldcorp’s biggest mines. Goldcorp is the world’s biggest gold miner company by market value. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla, writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Tom Brown)