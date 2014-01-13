FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldcorp comments on bid for Osisko
January 13, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Goldcorp comments on bid for Osisko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc : * CEO says views osisko’s malartic asset as a “low-risk” mine * CEO sees potential cost synergies from acquisition of Osisko * CEO says offer for Osisko to officially commence on Tuesday, after takeover

circular filed with regulators * CEO says malartic would potentially be one of goldcorp’s biggest free cash

flow generators, if acquisition succeeds * CEO says with malartic asset already in production, it makes it an ideal

acquisition * CEO says company has not had any conversations with Osisko equity, debt

holders ahead of going public with its offer * CEO says its discussions with Osisko management stopped late last year * Says strongly committed to retaining the company’s current credit rating * CEO says focused on this acquisition for now, not looking at doing other

deals at this point

