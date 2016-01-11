FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldcorp will need to look outside Americas for assets, incoming CEO says
January 11, 2016 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

Goldcorp will need to look outside Americas for assets, incoming CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Goldcorp, the world’s biggest gold producer by market value, will increasingly have to look for large-scale assets outside the Americas as these become ever harder to find, the miner’s incoming chief executive said on Monday.

David Garofalo, who will become CEO after the company’s annual meeting in April, said assets in countries in Europe and Africa could possibly meet Goldcorp’s criteria, which includes low political risk and the existence of a mining code. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
