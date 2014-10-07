FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldcorp's El Morro mine halted by Chile supreme court
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Goldcorp's El Morro mine halted by Chile supreme court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s Supreme Court has halted the development of the El Morro gold and copper mine owned by Canada’s Goldcorp, overturning an appeals court ruling at the behest of local indigenous groups who oppose the mine.

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that an environmental permit awarded last year should be halted until indigenous groups had been consulted on the project.

Last April, a local appeals court dismissed an appeal lodged by the Diaguita community, who claimed that they had not been properly consulted over the mine.

El Morro is 70 percent owned by Goldcorp and 30 percent by New Gold.

Reporting by Eric Lopez, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
