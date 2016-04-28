FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Goldcorp says computer network hit by hackers
April 28, 2016

Miner Goldcorp says computer network hit by hackers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, April 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s Goldcorp Inc confirmed on Thursday that its computer network had been “compromised” and the gold mining company was working to determine the scope and impact of the data breach.

Vancouver-based Goldcorp’s internal security team is working with independent technology security firms to gather facts and inform affected employees, said spokeswoman Christine Marks.

The security teams will also work on an action plan that includes immediate preventative modifications to computer processes and increased network security, she said.

The Daily Dot website reported on Wednesday that hackers had claimed to have “badly hacked” Goldcorp, the world’s third-biggest gold producer by market value, dumping private company and employee data online.

The data included what appeared to be correspondence with employees on their performance and pay rates, bank account information, budget information for 2016 and international contacts, the Daily Dot reported.

Goldcorp did not say what data had been hacked.

Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Andrew Hay

