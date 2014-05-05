UPDATE 1-Goldcorp resumes operations at Los Filos mine in Mexico

(Adds production forecasts, background on Los Filos)

May 5 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc has resumed operations at its Los Filos mine in Mexico after reaching a new five-year occupancy agreement with local landowners, the company said on Monday.

The Vancouver-based miner suspended operations at Los Filos after its previous agreement, with an organization of landowners known as an ejido, expired on March 31.

Goldcorp said gold production at Los Filos would likely come in at the low end of its 2014 forecast of between 330,000 and 345,000 ounces. The company expects to produce between 2.95 million and 3.10 million ounces of gold this year.

Goldcorp said last week that it was making progress in talks with the ejido. Some 2,600 people from surrounding communities work at Los Filos.