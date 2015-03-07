FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four workers at Mexico Goldcorp mine missing, may be kidnapped - prosecutor
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Four workers at Mexico Goldcorp mine missing, may be kidnapped - prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Four workers at a Mexico mine owned by Goldcorp Inc. have gone missing and were possibly kidnapped, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Goldcorp, the world’s biggest gold producer by market value, owns the Los Filos mine in the violent southern Mexican state of Guerrero.

The workers seemed to have been taken on their way home at the end of the day, the attorney general’s office said. It is appealing for information to help find them

Guerrero state has the highest homicide rate in the country and was where, in September, 43 student teachers were abducted by corrupt police and apparently massacred by drug gang members.

Goldcorp did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.