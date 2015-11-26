FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldcorp suspends Musselwhite mine in Canada after death
November 26, 2015

Goldcorp suspends Musselwhite mine in Canada after death

TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, the world’s most valuable gold miner, said on Thursday operations at its Musselwhite mine in northern Ontario were suspended after a scoop operator working underground was killed.

An unexpected fall of rock accident occurred early on Wednesday morning, the Vancouver-based company said, completely covering the scoop with material and leading to a fatal injury.

Operations will remain suspended until authorities complete their investigation, Goldcorp said. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)

