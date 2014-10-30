Goldcorp sees strong 4th-qtr output; puts Chile project on ice

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, the world’s biggest gold producer by market value, said on Thursday it expected very strong fourth-quarter production after weaker-than-expected third-quarter output.

“The production is delayed rather than lost. So, as has been the case for us in prior years, because we are growing production, we expect a very strong fourth-quarter finish,” Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said on a conference call to discuss the company’s results.

The Vancouver-based company has also suspended all development work at its El Morro gold project in Chile following a court ruling this month, Goldcorp’s vice-president of capital management Russell Ball said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by James Dalgleish)