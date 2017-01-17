Big gold miners must partner to develop new mines - Goldcorp CEO

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The world's biggest gold miners need to forge partnerships to share the financial and other risks of developing large gold deposits, the chief executive of Goldcorp Inc, the world's third biggest gold miner by market value, said on Tuesday.

The gold mining industry "risks irrelevance" if it is not able to develop big new deposits to reverse the current trend of declining production and reserves, David Garofalo said, speaking at Goldcorp's investor day. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)