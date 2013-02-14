FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldcorp adjusted profit down on lower sales
February 14, 2013

Goldcorp adjusted profit down on lower sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc reported a 12 percent drop in adjusted profit on Thursday, as revenues fell on lower gold sales.

Adjusted to remove one-time items, profit was $465 million, or 57 cents a share, in the quarter ended December 31 compared with $531 million, or 66 cents a share in the year-ago quarter.

Net earnings were $504 million, or $62 cents a share, compared with $405 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $1.4 billion on lower gold sales.

