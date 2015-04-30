FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldcorp adjusted profit falls on lower margins, higher tax
April 30, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Goldcorp adjusted profit falls on lower margins, higher tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, the world’s biggest gold producer by market value, reported a lower adjusted profit on Thursday, reflecting a lower realized margin on gold sales, a higher tax rate, and higher depreciation and depletion expenses.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based miner reported adjusted profit of $12 million, or 1 cent a share, in the quarter ended March 31, down from $209 million, or 26 cents a share, in the same period last year.

Gold production grew to 724,800 ounces from 679,000 ounces. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

