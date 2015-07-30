Goldcorp reports lower profit, jump in production

TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, the world’s most valuable gold miner, reported a lower net-adjusted profit on Thursday, as an ongoing slump in bullion prices squeezed earnings.

The Vancouver-based company reported adjusted earnings of $65 million, or 8 cents a share, for the quarter ended June 30, down from $164 million, or 20 cents a share, in the same period last year.

Gold production increased to 908,000 ounces from 648,700 ounces, a quarterly record driven by higher grades at Penasquito and the ongoing ramp-up at Cerro Negro. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)