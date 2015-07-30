FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldcorp reports lower profit, jump in production
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Goldcorp reports lower profit, jump in production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, the world’s most valuable gold miner, reported a lower net-adjusted profit on Thursday, as an ongoing slump in bullion prices squeezed earnings.

The Vancouver-based company reported adjusted earnings of $65 million, or 8 cents a share, for the quarter ended June 30, down from $164 million, or 20 cents a share, in the same period last year.

Gold production increased to 908,000 ounces from 648,700 ounces, a quarterly record driven by higher grades at Penasquito and the ongoing ramp-up at Cerro Negro. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.