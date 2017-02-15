FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canadian gold miner Goldcorp profit beats market forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian gold miner Goldcorp profit beats market forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst forecast, operating results, forecasts)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to a steep loss a year ago, as much lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas and a higher gold price offset lower production.

Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of $101 million, or 12 cents a share, in the three months ended December. That compared with a loss of $4.3 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier when the Canadian miner wrote down the value of a mine in Argentina.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 9 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vancouver-based Goldcorp said its all-in sustaining costs to produce an ounce of gold fell to $747 in the fourth quarter from $977 an ounce a year ago. For all of 2016, costs slid to $856 an ounce from $894 in 2015.

The miner pre-released production figures on Jan. 16, when it said it produced 2.87 million ounces of gold in 2016, including 761,000 ounces in the fourth quarter. That was down from 909,000 ounces in the same quarter in 2015.

Gold miners also benefited from a 10 percent rise in bullion prices in the fourth quarter to an average of around $1,216 an ounce compared with same quarter last year.

This year Goldcorp expected to produce 2.5 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of around $850 an ounce. It also laid out an ambitious growth plan that includes increasing production as well as reserves by 20 percent over the next five years. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.