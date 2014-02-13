FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Goldcorp reports loss on impairment, tax-related charges

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc reported a quarterly loss of more than $1 billion on Thursday due to impairment charges, deferred tax charges and other one-time items.

The Vancouver-based miner said its net loss in the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion, or $1.34 a share. That compared with a year-earlier profit of $504 million, or 47 cents a share.

Excluding all the one-time tax and impairment charges, along with reclamation and closure costs for Goldcorp’s inactive mine sites, the company reported a profit of $74 million, or 9 cents a share, down from $465 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier, when precious metal prices were significantly higher.

