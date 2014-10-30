FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Goldcorp reports third-quarter loss, writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc reported a third-quarter net loss on Thursday, as gold prices fell and it took a $36 million writedown on the value of low-grade stockpiles at its Penasquito mine in Mexico.

Goldcorp, the world’s biggest gold producer by market value, reported a net loss of $44 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared to net earnings of $5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings declined to $70 million, or 9 cents a share, from $190 million, or 23 cents a share. (Reporting by Susan Taylor Editing by W Simon)

