FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldcorp posts bigger quarterly loss on $3.9 bln charge
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 2 years ago

Goldcorp posts bigger quarterly loss on $3.9 bln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, the world’s biggest gold producer by market value, reported a bigger quarterly loss due to a $3.9 billion charge and cut its annual dividend.

The company’s net loss widened to $4.27 billion, or $5.14 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.4 billion, or $2.94 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included an impairment charge of $2.3 billion for the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina.

Adjusted loss more than doubled to $128 million, or 15 cents per share, from $55 million, or 7 cents per share.

The Vancouver-based miner said gold production increased to 909,400 ounces in the quarter from 890,900 a year earlier. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.