FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldcorp CEO says miner to stay focused on gold
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2013 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Goldcorp CEO says miner to stay focused on gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, Canada’s second-largest gold mining company, has no plans to diversify away from gold into other metals and the company remains focused on growing its gold output, chief executive Chuck Jeannes said on Friday.

“We want to stay - primarily, certainly - a gold company,” Jeannes said, in response to a question about diversifying into copper at an Investor Day event in Boston.

Jeannes added that Goldcorp will continue to push ahead with its plan to expand annual gold production by some 75 percent to up to 4.2 million ounces by 2017.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.