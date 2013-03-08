Goldcorp CEO says miner to stay focused on gold

March 8 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, Canada’s second-largest gold mining company, has no plans to diversify away from gold into other metals and the company remains focused on growing its gold output, chief executive Chuck Jeannes said on Friday.

“We want to stay - primarily, certainly - a gold company,” Jeannes said, in response to a question about diversifying into copper at an Investor Day event in Boston.

Jeannes added that Goldcorp will continue to push ahead with its plan to expand annual gold production by some 75 percent to up to 4.2 million ounces by 2017.