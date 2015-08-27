FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Goldcorp, Teck team up to develop Chile mine projects
August 27, 2015

Canada's Goldcorp, Teck team up to develop Chile mine projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc, the world’s most valuable gold miner, and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday that they have agreed to form a joint venture to combine and develop neighboring projects in Chile.

In a move that will cut development costs as metal prices languish at multi-year lows, Goldcorp will combine its El Morro project with Teck’s Relincho project.

A preliminary economic assessment plans a conveyor to transport ore from the El Morro to a single line mill at Relincho. An initial capital cost target of $3.5 billion to bring the two projects into production compares to previous estimates of $3.9 billion for El Morro and $4.5 billion for Relincho. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

