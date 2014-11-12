FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golden Agri posts worst quarterly results in 11 years
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Golden Agri posts worst quarterly results in 11 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd said its third-quarter net profit slid 86 percent to $4.4 million, the worst quarter in 11 years, weighed down by weak palm oil prices as well as challenging oilseeds business in China.

Golden Agri, the world’s second-largest oil palm planter by acreage, said its oilseeds business in China was in the red for the quarter and the first nine months of the year, while a drop in prices had weighed on the performance of its palm plantation and processing business.

“Industry fundamentals remain strong as demand for palm oil is expected to increase, supported by robust primary demand growth for both food and non-food usage, which includes biodiesel and oleochemicals, while supply growth is expected to moderate,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BANGALORE; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.