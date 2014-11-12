UPDATE 1-Golden Agri has worst quarter in 11 yrs after palm oil price slump

* Q3 net profit falls 86 pct to $4.4 million

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd , the world’s second-largest oil palm planter by acreage, reported its worst quarterly earnings in 11 years on Wednesday, hurt by weak palm oil prices and what it called a “challenging” oilseeds business in China.

Golden Agri said its net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 slid 86 percent to $4.4 million even though revenue rose 17 percent to $1.8 billion.

The company’s plantation and palm oil mills unit posted an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of $110 million, down 4 percent on the year, on the back of weak crude palm oil prices, which declined nearly 9 percent during the quarter.

Golden Agri said its oilseed business in China “remains challenging”, even though the soy bean crushing sector in the country has improved in recent months due to a recovery in processing margins.

This segment suffered a loss of $18 million for the quarter, pushing the total loss in the year to date to $61 million, compared with an $8 million profit a year earlier.

The palm and laurics segment posted a 52 percent drop in EBITDA for the first nine months of the year due to lower refining margins, as refining capacity in Indonesia hit a record high this year.

“Industry fundamentals remain strong as demand for palm oil is expected to increase, supported by robust primary demand growth for both food and non-food usage, which includes biodiesel and oleochemicals, while supply growth is expected to moderate,” the company said in a statement.

It declared an interim dividend of 0.408 Singapore cents per share, down from 0.585 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Alan Raybould)