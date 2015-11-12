FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden Agri-Resources Q3 profit jumps but El Nino looms
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Golden Agri-Resources Q3 profit jumps but El Nino looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd said third-quarter net profit more than tripled to $15.7 million due to lower raw material costs, but it warned the El Nino weather pattern would severely affect coming quarters.

The company, controlled by the Widjaja family in Indonesia, added that rain in recent days had helped in battling fires and haze in Indonesia.

The company said its result was boosted by lower average prices for crude palm oil (“CPO”) during the quarter.

Golden Agri, the world's second-largest palm oil planter by acreage, reported revenue of $1.57 billion, down 14.6 percent from a year earlier. [bit.ly/1iWqTC7 ]

Palm oil prices have recovered somewhat from lows at the end of August but El Nino will hit supply in early 2016, chairman Franky Widjaja said in a statement.

However he added that domestic demand would increase from a mandate for biodiesel use. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
