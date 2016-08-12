FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Golden Agri-Resources Q2 results hurt by low plantation output
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

Golden Agri-Resources Q2 results hurt by low plantation output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a surge in quarterly net profit, thanks to deferred tax income, while its operating performance was hit by reduced output following a severe drought.

The company's net profit for the second quarter rose to $40 million, compared with $10 million a year ago. The latest results included a net tax impact of $104 million from a revaluation of its plantation assets in Indonesia.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 41 percent to $86 million. Palm product output in the second quarter fell 37 percent to 455,000 tonnes.

"We expect better results due to larger harvest volumes in the second half of the year," Franky Widjaja, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Positive developments include restocking activities in large consuming countries, potential La Niña conditions, and further implementation of Indonesia's biodiesel mandate," he said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.