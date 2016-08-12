Golden Agri-Resources Q2 results hurt by low plantation output

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a surge in quarterly net profit, thanks to deferred tax income, while its operating performance was hit by reduced output following a severe drought.

The company's net profit for the second quarter rose to $40 million, compared with $10 million a year ago. The latest results included a net tax impact of $104 million from a revaluation of its plantation assets in Indonesia.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 41 percent to $86 million. Palm product output in the second quarter fell 37 percent to 455,000 tonnes.

"We expect better results due to larger harvest volumes in the second half of the year," Franky Widjaja, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Positive developments include restocking activities in large consuming countries, potential La Niña conditions, and further implementation of Indonesia's biodiesel mandate," he said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin)