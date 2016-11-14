Singapore's Golden Agri-Resources posts Q3 profit

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a profit in the third quarter, helped by higher crude palm oil prices and improved performance of its downstream business.

The company reported a net profit of $220 million, compared with a $16 million loss a year ago. The latest quarter benefited from a net tax impact of $111 million from a revaluation of its plantation assets in Indonesia.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 29 percent to $165 million.

Palm product output in the third quarter fell 22 percent to 624,000 tonnes as the recovery in fruit production was not significant yet in certain regions impacted by the severe El Niño conditions in 2015, it said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)