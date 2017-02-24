BRIEF-SJM to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
SINGAPORE Feb 24 Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a 137 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by tax benefits and higher market prices of crude palm oil (CPO).
Golden Agri, one of the largest palm oil plantation companies in the world, reported a net profit of $46 million, compared with $20 million a year ago.
The latest quarter included a net tax impact of $62 million from a revaluation of its plantation assets in Indonesia. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
