BRIEF-Thai Golden Land aims to boost revenue to $913 mln by 2018
#Financials
January 13, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Golden Land aims to boost revenue to $913 mln by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Golden Land Property Development PCL :

* Says aims to boost revenue to more than 30 billion baht ($913 million) by 2018 from estimated 8 billion baht in 2015

* Says rising revenue will help company achieve its target to be one of top five property developers in Thailand in next four years

* Aims to sell non-core assets worth about 900 million baht this year

* Says an initial public offering of a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the second quarter

* Golden Land is majority owned by Univentures PCL, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
