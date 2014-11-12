Thai developer Golden Land plans $305 mln REIT in Q1 2015

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thai developer Golden Land Development Pcl said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 10 billion baht ($305 million) through an initial public offering of a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the first quarter of 2015.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to repay debt and for working capital, President Thanapol Sirithanachai told investors after presentation of quarterly earnings.

Golden Land will sell Sathorn Square, a 75,000 square metre office building with occupancy rate of 90 percent, to the REIT, while its major shareholder Univentures Pcl will transfer Park Venture office building to the trust, he said.

Golden Land will also hold at least 30 percent stake in the REIT, he added.

Golden Land is 55.73 percent owned by Univentures, controlled by beer tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. It launched seven new housing projects this year worth 5.5 billion baht and divested non-core assets of over 1.1 billion baht as part of a business restructuring. ($1 = 32.8300 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and; Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Anand Basu)