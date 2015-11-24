FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dry bulker Golden Ocean misses Q3 forecasts, market to remain tough
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Dry bulker Golden Ocean misses Q3 forecasts, market to remain tough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean reported a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss on Tuesday and said the market would remain difficult for the next six to twelve months.

Golden Ocean, controlled by shipping tycoon John “Big Wolf” Fredriksen, said it made a net loss of $40.7 million in the third quarter, lagging expectations for a loss of $19 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Slower coal and iron ore demand from China - the world’s biggest industrial importer - have battered the dry bulk sector, already in the midst of its worst ever downturn. . (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.