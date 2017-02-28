FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden Ocean CEO takes comfort in dry bulk order book at 15-year low
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 6 months ago

Golden Ocean CEO takes comfort in dry bulk order book at 15-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

** Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean's CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal says industry now faces more positive outlook after market brutal downturn

** Says demand is picking up, supported by increase in steel consumptions both in China and in the rest of the world; coal demand is a swing factor

** The single most important reason explaining an improving market however, is that fact that global orders for building new vessels continue to shrink

** Says order book stands at 15-year low, equivalent to 77 mln dead weight tonnes in orders at the start of the year or about 10 percent of the present dry bulk fleet

** Says actual deliveries of new vessels expected to be even lower, 53 mln dwt is more realistic

** says assuming no more orders this year, order book will stand at 3 pct of the current fleet at end-2017

** CEO: Comparing that with the older part of the fleet, 16 pct of the vessels are more than 15 years, and with new regulations more scrapping should be expected

** CEO: I think the most important factor (for an improved market) is a limit of new orders. If that part is under control we expect to see an improvement in the market

** CEO: Seeks to maintain exposure in spot market in anticipation of a further improvement in rates

** CEO: Despite recent rise in spot rates dry bulk rate are at low level

** CFO Per Heiberg: Expects lower operational earnings in Q1 vs Q4 due to seasonality (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

