FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dry bulker Golden Ocean plans to raise $200 mln in restructuring
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Dry bulker Golden Ocean plans to raise $200 mln in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor John Fredriksen’s dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean plans to raise $200 million in fresh equity as it continues to face weak markets for its vessels, the company said on Thursday.

Fredriksen’s investment vehicle Hemen Holding, which owns 43.1 percent of Golden Ocean, will invest an amount that is at least equal to its current stake, and other leading shareholders plan to do the same, Golden Ocean added.

In return, the company’s banks have agreed to defer loan repayments of $165 million until September 2018.

The shipping firm separately announced a net loss of $69.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2015 and said it would not pay a dividend.

The company’s shares, which are listed in New York and Oslo, rose by 2.6 percent in early trade in Europe. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.