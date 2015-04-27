BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group: vessel transactions and adjustments to newbuilding program

April 27 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd :

* Says has entered into several agreements concerning its fleet

* Has agreed with Ship Finance a sale leaseback transaction of eight Capesize vessels currently owned by Golden Ocean

* The total acquisition price will be $272 million

* The vessels are expected to be delivered to Ship Finance within July 2015, subject to customary closing conditions

* The vessels will be chartered on time-charter basis to a subsidiary of Golden Ocean for a period of 10 years

* The daily base charter rate will be $17,600 during the first seven years, and $14,900 thereafter

* In addition, there will be a 33% profit share for revenues above the base rate, calculated and paid on a quarterly basis

* Says has also reached agreements with several of its yards to delay the construction of the newbuilding contracts with about 75 months on aggregate basis

* This will postpone capital expenditure and possible cash burn on sailing vessels as the market is currently below cash break even

* After this it is expected that 6 vessels will be delivered in 2015, 15 vessels in 2016 and 4 vessels in 2017

* Says has agreed to sell four of the Capesize vessels currently under construction at a Chinese yard to a third party

* For three of the vessels Golden Ocean will charter the vessels back on time charter for 6 to 12 months and the sales price is in line with the original contract price.

* Says has sold the vessels Channel Alliance and Channel Navigator to a third party

* Following these transactions Golden Ocean has secured financing for all newbuilding contracts except nine vessels with delivery in 2016 and 2017 and none of the existing loan facilities are due for refinancing before 2018

* Says initiatives are taken in order to strengthen the cash position and balance sheet of the company in the current weak market

* Says initiatives are taken in order to strengthen the cash position and balance sheet of the company in the current weak market

* Says "is not abandoning its strategy to be a much needed consolidator within the industry, but is rather positioning itself for interesting opportunities which are expected to be available over the coming months"