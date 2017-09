JAKARTA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-Resources sees Indonesia’s palm oil output in 2016 at 27-28 million tonnes, down from an estimated 33 million tonnes in 2015, its chief executive said on Friday.

“El Nino and haze can make production drop significantly,” Franky O. Widjaja told reporters. (Reporting By Bernadette Christina; Writing by Nicholas Owen; Editing by David Holmes)