Golden Agri Q2 profit falls, flags tough outlook in China
August 2, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

Golden Agri Q2 profit falls, flags tough outlook in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources Ltd reported on Friday a plunge in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by lower palm oil prices, and said the operating environment in China remains challenging due to intense competition.

The company posted net profit of $45 million for the three months ended June, down 58 percent from a year earlier. The earnings were also 60 percent lower than the previous quarter, mainly due to weaker production and higher plantation costs.

For company statement, click: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

