UPDATE 1-Shipper Goldenport gloomy, old ships set for scrap

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Greek-based shipping firm Goldenport Holdings said it had just endured one of its toughest trading periods, heralding a difficult year ahead, and that it was considering taking advantage of high scrap prices to replace older vessels.

“The first quarter of 2012 was one of the most challenging periods for the company since its initial public listing in April 2006,” Chief Executive Officer John Dragnis, whose family owns over half the company, said in a statement on Friday.

“The outlook for the remainder of 2012 continues to be challenging because of uncertainty over the development of the fundamentals in the dry bulk and container sectors as well as the overall direction of the global economy.”

The London-listed firm, which operates a 25-strong fleet of container and dry bulk vessels that transport cargo such as coal and grain worldwide, said the high cost of fuel and an excess supply of ships at sea were making its markets difficult.

Between 2007 and 2009 shipping firms across the globe ordered large numbers of new vessels when rates to carry freight hit record highs, but now they face a glut and the sector’s struggles are expected to last well into 2013.

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, was flat on Thursday but has fallen about 35 percent this year due in part to over supplied markets.

Goldenport said it was considering replacing some older tonnage, taking advantage of attractive current scrap rates, and added that while it retained a growth strategy its focus in uncertain times would be on safeguarding shareholder value.

The group said 62 percent of fleet available days for 2012 were fixed under charter employment, giving strong cash flows.

Shipping and cargo transportation is a lead indicator of economic health. British airport operator BAA, the owner of London’s Heathrow, said last week passenger traffic continued to rise but that cargo numbers were falling.

Shares in Goldenport, which have fallen 85 percent from highs set in 2007, closed at 76 pence on Friday, valuing the firm at about 70 million pounds ($110.7 million).