ACCRA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - West Africa miner Golden Star Resources said on Tuesday its net income for the six months through June soared to $11.597 million from $0.880 million for the same period in 2011.

Revenues for the six months increased 18 percent to $267.33 million from $226.31 million last year. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by David Lewis)